Iranian currency rates for December 2

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 2, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 23 decreased in price compared to November 30.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 46,695 rials.

Currency Rial on December 2 Rial on November 30 1 US dollar USD 42,000 42,000 1 British pound GBP 53,269 53,287 1 Swiss franc CHF 48,253 47,985 1 Swedish króna SEK 4,049 4,051 1 Norwegian krone NOK 3,940 3,939 1 Danish krone DKK 6,129 6,180 1 Indian rupee INR 505 504 1 UAE dirham AED 11,437 11,437 1 Kuwaiti dinar KWD 136,062 136,170 100 Pakistani rupees PKR 14,726 14,699 100 Japanese yens JPY 28,576 28,493 1 Hong Kong dollar HKD 5,375 5,381 1 Omani rial OMR 109,086 109,091 1 Canadian dollar CAD 31,123 30,891 1 New Zealand dollar NZD 26,027 25,824 1 South African rand ZAR 2,255 2,251 1 Turkish lira TRY 1,454 1,453 1 Russian ruble RUB 465 474 1 Qatari riyal QAR 11,539 11,539 100 Iraqi dinars IQD 3,206 3,209 1 Syrian pound SYP 4 4 1 Australian dollar AUD 27,977 27,793 1 Saudi riyal SAR 11,200 11,201 1 Bahraini dinar BHD 111,702 111,705 1 Singapore dollar SGD 31,475 31,508 100 Bangladeshi takas BDT 38,089 38,105 10 Sri Lankan rupees LKR 1,280 1,276 1 Myanmar kyat MMK 20 21 100 Nepalese rupees NPR 31,508 31,485 1 Libyan dinar LYD 8,733 8,752 1 Chinese yuan CNY 5,913 5,910 100 Thai baths THB 120,261 120,309 1 Malaysian ringgit MYR 8,987 9,016 1,000 South Korean wons KRW 32,388 32,481 1 Jordanian dinar JOD 59,238 59,240 1 euro EUR 46,695 46,069 100 Kazakh tenge KZT 9,098 9,150 1 Georgian lari GEL 15,585 15,511 1,000 Indonesian rupiahs IDR 2,725 2,719 1 Afghan afghani AFN 602 602 1 Belarus ruble BYN 12,747 12,748 1 Azerbaijani manat AZN 24,686 24,707 100 Philippine pesos PHP 75,839 75,736 1 Tajik somoni TJS 3,841 3,843 1 Turkmen manat TMT 12,021 11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,766 rials and the price of $1 is 419,829 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,663 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

