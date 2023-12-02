Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. Finance

Iranian currency rates for December 2

Finance Materials 2 December 2023 09:35 (UTC +04:00)
Iranian currency rates for December 2

Follow Trend on

Elnur Baghishov
Elnur Baghishov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. The Central Bank of Iran (CBI) announced an official rate for foreign currencies on December 2, Trend reports.

According to the currency exchange rate for the Central Bank of Iran, 17 currencies increased and 23 decreased in price compared to November 30.

According to the CBI, $1 equals 42,000 Iranian rials, and 1 euro equals 46,695 rials.

Currency

Rial on December 2

Rial on November 30

1 US dollar

USD

42,000

42,000

1 British pound

GBP

53,269

53,287

1 Swiss franc

CHF

48,253

47,985

1 Swedish króna

SEK

4,049

4,051

1 Norwegian krone

NOK

3,940

3,939

1 Danish krone

DKK

6,129

6,180

1 Indian rupee

INR

505

504

1 UAE dirham

AED

11,437

11,437

1 Kuwaiti dinar

KWD

136,062

136,170

100 Pakistani rupees

PKR

14,726

14,699

100 Japanese yens

JPY

28,576

28,493

1 Hong Kong dollar

HKD

5,375

5,381

1 Omani rial

OMR

109,086

109,091

1 Canadian dollar

CAD

31,123

30,891

1 New Zealand dollar

NZD

26,027

25,824

1 South African rand

ZAR

2,255

2,251

1 Turkish lira

TRY

1,454

1,453

1 Russian ruble

RUB

465

474

1 Qatari riyal

QAR

11,539

11,539

100 Iraqi dinars

IQD

3,206

3,209

1 Syrian pound

SYP

4

4

1 Australian dollar

AUD

27,977

27,793

1 Saudi riyal

SAR

11,200

11,201

1 Bahraini dinar

BHD

111,702

111,705

1 Singapore dollar

SGD

31,475

31,508

100 Bangladeshi takas

BDT

38,089

38,105

10 Sri Lankan rupees

LKR

1,280

1,276

1 Myanmar kyat

MMK

20

21

100 Nepalese rupees

NPR

31,508

31,485

1 Libyan dinar

LYD

8,733

8,752

1 Chinese yuan

CNY

5,913

5,910

100 Thai baths

THB

120,261

120,309

1 Malaysian ringgit

MYR

8,987

9,016

1,000 South Korean wons

KRW

32,388

32,481

1 Jordanian dinar

JOD

59,238

59,240

1 euro

EUR

46,695

46,069

100 Kazakh tenge

KZT

9,098

9,150

1 Georgian lari

GEL

15,585

15,511

1,000 Indonesian rupiahs

IDR

2,725

2,719

1 Afghan afghani

AFN

602

602

1 Belarus ruble

BYN

12,747

12,748

1 Azerbaijani manat

AZN

24,686

24,707

100 Philippine pesos

PHP

75,839

75,736

1 Tajik somoni

TJS

3,841

3,843

1 Turkmen manat

TMT

12,021

11,988

In Iran, the official exchange rate is used for the import of some essential products.

The SANA system is a system introduced by the Central Bank of Iran to the currency exchange outlets, where the price of 1 euro is 456,766 rials and the price of $1 is 419,829 rials.

NIMA is a system intended for the sale of a certain percentage of the foreign currency gained from exports.

The price of 1 euro in this system is 415,243 rials, and the price of $1 is 381,663 rials.

On the black market, $1 is worth about 501,000–504,000 rials, while 1 euro is worth about 546,000–549,000 rials.

---

Follow the author on X (Twitter):@BaghishovElnur

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more