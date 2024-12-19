Azerbaijan's Kapital Bank names its expected net profit for 2024 (UPDATED)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Kapital Bank forecasts net profit of 180 million manat ($105.8 million) - 190 million manat ($111.7 million) for the year (under IFRS - 240 million manat ($141.1 million) - 250 million manat ($147.06 million), Emin Mammadov, Chief Financial Officer and board member at the bank, said during a press conference on the bank's 2024 results and plans for 2025, Trend reports.

“Assets at the end of the year are projected at the level of 10-month figures [10.1 billion manat ($5.9 billion)]. The loan portfolio amounted to 5.4 billion manat ($3.1 billion) and is forecast to reach 5.5-5.6 billion manat ($3.2). Net profit for 10 months amounted to 169.6 million manat ($99.7 million) (according to IFRS—206.7 million manat ($121.5 million)). It is expected to increase up to 180 million manat ($105.8 million) - 190 million manat ($111.7 million) by the end of the year (under IFRS - 240 million manat ($141.1 million) - 250 million manat ($147.06 million)," Mammadov said.

