Bakcell supports events organized by British Embassy (PHOTO)

Bakcell, the First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet Provider in Azerbaijan has supported two major receptions organized annually by the British Embassy in Azerbaijan.

As a part of long-term cooperation with the British Embassy, Bakcell has sponsored a reception during the week of the Caspian Oil & Gas Exhibition and Conference (COGS), organized by the British Embassy in Azerbaijan together with the US Embassy, to mark the 25th Anniversary of COGS.

On June 07, the Company sponsored a reception dedicated to the birthday of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, which was held with the participation of Azerbaijani and British officials, and representatives of local and international companies and organizations.

Bakcell and the British Embassy in Azerbaijan have a long history of cooperation, which includes sponsoring of events organized by the Embassy as well as implementation of various Corporate Social Responsibility projects together with the British Council.

Bakcell has been operating on the Azerbaijani market for over 20 years now and currently serves more than 1800 business customers across different industries. Bakcell is the largest corporate telecommunications services provider in many sectors including the oil industry. The Company provides high-quality telecom solutions to local and international oil and gas companies operating in Azerbaijan.

