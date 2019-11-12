Azercell starts first in Azerbaijan 5G network in City Center of Baku! (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 12

Trend:

Create your digital world with Azercell – the leading mobile operator’s brand promise to bring Azerbaijan into the next era of connectivity is making its way through.

Thus, the first occasion in the country, one of the most overloaded and the busiest part of Baku- the Fountains Square will be covered with the fifth generation signal from Azercell!

In cooperation with its all time partner Ericsson, the leading operator of Azerbaijan made 5G speed test accessible for media and all visitors of its Customer Service Center at the Fountain Square (Tagiyev street, 26A) and let them witness the advantage of 5G network on mobile devices. During this speed test over 1Gbps download speed was achieved.

Within the frame of the 5G boost, Azercell will be one of the small number of operators in the world that covers a largescale pilot area by beginning of December 2019 at the Fountain Square!

Starting from December Azercell will also exclusively offer its subscribers first 5G supporting handsets to experience 5G speed personally. 5G handsets will be available at the Company’s Customer Service Center and those customers purchasing handsets will get 5G sim cards free of charge.

5G is an innovation platform that will not only enhance today’s mobile broadband services, but will also expand mobile networks to support a vast diversity of devices and services and connect new industries with improved performance, efficiency, and cost. 5G will transform a broad range of industries with connected services from retail to education, transportation to entertainment, and everything in between.

The fifth generation of wireless technology promises lightning-fast speed, incredibly low latency, and the capacity to carry massive numbers of connections simultaneously. Fast speed, lower latency, and greater capacity could enable on-the-go, ultra-high-definition video, virtual reality, and other advanced applications. Additionally, rollout of 5G will boost the potential of the Internet of Things (IoT by enabling more connections at once (up to 1 million per square kilometer) at a very low power.

During the pilot stage Azercell will provide 5G services free of charge and continue comprehensive testing works linked with various innovative technological solutions until commercial launch of the service all over the country. The very first and earliest technical upgrades and testings of 5G network by the operator places Azercell alongside world’s advanced mobile communication providers and shows its full capability to bring advantages of the fifth generation network closer to each and every user in Azerbaijan.

Making the high speed mobile internet accessible for its users Azercell continues deployment of LTE network in the regions. Within the last six months company has achieved 86.2% growth in population coverage area, 61.4% in geographical coverage area, also 49.6% growth of daily LTE usage and up to 16% faster traffic in LTE download and upload speed. For the moment around 60 regions of the country, including Baku and Absheron, are covered by 4G network and these numbers are to grow.

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. Currently, 4.9 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Mobile operator controls 49% of market share; while its geographical coverage constitutes 99.2% (excluding the occupied territories); and population coverage 99.8%.

Azercell was the pioneering mobile operator to introduce a number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, 24/7 call center service (*1111), 7/7 Front Office service, Azercell Express offices, M2M services, 4G technology, mobile, online customer care services and customer services through social media, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc.

Rapidly increasing 4G network of Azercell covers nearly 60 regions of the country, inclusing Baku and Absheron peninsula. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s 4G network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news