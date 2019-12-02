Android - leader among operational systems on Azerbaijan's market

2 December 2019 14:50 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Poland with medals (PHOTO)
Society 15:09
Last plenary meeting of current Azerbaijani parliament may be held Dec. 3
Politics 14:34
MP: Azerbaijani parliament’s work should be improved in current historical conditions
Politics 14:33
Drafting commission created to prepare decision on dissolution of Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 13:48
Speaker: New challenges necessitate renewal of Azerbaijani parliament
Politics 13:45
Azerbaijan's gas export to Turkey up by over 9%
Oil&Gas 13:38
Latest
President Aliyev: TANAP to bring benefits, progress to people of Turkey, Azerbaijan and to neighboring nations
Politics 15:19
Georgia's Oil Products Importers Union reveals LPG prices
Oil&Gas 15:19
SOCAR evacuates over 400 oil workers due to bad weather
Oil&Gas 15:11
Azerbaijani gymnasts return from Poland with medals (PHOTO)
Society 15:09
Kazakhstan’s Ozenmunayservis to buy profile pipes via tender
Tenders 14:52
Over 4 billion euros to be invested in Iran's copper industry
Business 14:45
Last plenary meeting of current Azerbaijani parliament may be held Dec. 3
Politics 14:34
MP: Azerbaijani parliament’s work should be improved in current historical conditions
Politics 14:33
International company to help Uzbekistan’s capital in creation of new infrastructure
Construction 14:21