Turkey one of the cheapest places to work from home

According to accounting, which has 28 countries on the list, Turkey is the fifth cheapest country with an overall monthly cost of $187. These include the average monthly cost of a fixed-line broadband package of $13.61, the average price of 1GB mobile data, which is 72 cents along with the cost of electricity for kWh that is 9 cents, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Those who work from home in Turkey also need to pay just 4 cents to charge a laptop for eight hours in a day which makes the monthly cost to use a laptop 71 cents.

The cost to use a light bulb for eight hours is 4 cents in the country while the cost to use a boiler for four hours is $8.54. There also comes the kettle, which may be a very basic yet much-needed device while working from home to make one or two cups of coffee or more numerous cups of tea in a country like Turkey where tea consumption is at very high levels. To use a kettle for 10 minutes, an employee in Turkey must pay an average cost of 3 cents, the research shows, which excludes the more costly ways of getting a hot beverage like using a more electricity-consuming coffee machine.