Uzbekistan accelerates introduction of artificial intelligence technologies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

The institute for the development of artificial intelligence will be created in Uzbekistan within the framework of the decree on measures to create conditions for the accelerated introduction of artificial intelligence technologies, Trend reports citing Uzbek media.

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed a decree on measures to create conditions for the accelerated introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.

According to the information, the decree provides for the creation of a domestic ecosystem in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and the necessary conditions for developers, legal regulation of the sphere.

Thus, several pilot projects will be launched in nine areas in 2021-2022, including banks, agriculture, finance, taxes, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, transport, energy, e-government.

It was noted that, in 2021-2024, universities will allocate 130 (100 undergraduate and 30 undergraduate) grant places for AI training.

