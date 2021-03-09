Slack company eyes to hold IT events in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar.9

The US Slack company’s representative office in Azerbaijan plans to hold about ten events in the country in the fields of startups and IT projects, Director of the local TECH.AZ company, Tariel Aghazadeh, told Trend on Mar.9.

According to Aghazadeh, earlier, with the mediation of Slack and its US employees, one event was held in Azerbaijan to exchange experience and the possibilities of introducing foreign technologies in the field of remote work. Another online event is planned for the current month.

"TECH.AZ, together with Slack, plans to hold a number of online events in Azerbaijan, and main strategy in the companies' cooperation is aimed at introducing foreign innovations and technical solutions in the country, as well as increasing the number of the Slack platform's local users," he said.

Slack is a business communication platform, which has its own representative and partners in each country. In Azerbaijan, the activities of this company are financed by means of TECH.AZ.

TECH.AZ was founded in 2021, among its state partners are the INNOLAND innovation center, ASAN Service and a number of others.

