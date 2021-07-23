Leading Russian company in field of information security entering Azerbaijani market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Security Code company, the leader in the field of information security in Russia, is entering the Azerbaijani market, representative of the company Oleg Kravchuk said at the event entitled "Business mission of Russian companies under the auspices of ROSEXIMBANK JSC in Baku", Trend reports on July 23.

“The company's products protect almost all state services and structures in Russia,” Kravchuk said. "All Russian and foreign nuclear power plants are protected by the products of our company. We want to offer joint work with the Azerbaijani enterprises."

“A joint regional trust cluster and a product line are planned to be created for the Azerbaijani market and the region as a whole,” the representative of the company said.

"We want to expand not only potential cooperation but also interaction with the IT companies,” Kravchuk said. “We even have a contract with one of the Azerbaijani companies."

