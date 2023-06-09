Nar trains local IT specialists (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 9. To develop local IT professionals in the country, the mobile operator Nar conducts regular trainings at Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU). This time, the training took place at the Nar GSM laboratory at AzTU.

The training, which was specifically designed for selected students with special knowledge and skills, covered topics such as mobile communication infrastructure, 5th generation mobile technology, Internet of Things, M2M connectivity, and modern communication technologies.

Crafted by Nar's proficient technical team, the training sessions aimed to empower students to learn from industry practitioners and share their experiential knowledge with fellow university students. Moreover, the students gained a direct opportunity to glean insights into their prospective careers from Nar's technical experts.

Notably, the successful partnership between Nar and AzTU has spanned over a decade, with the memorandum signed in 2013. Under this memorandum, the Nar GSM laboratory at AzTU facilitates students in learning about mobile communication devices within the university's premises.

Nar strives to equip students pursuing IT and technical disciplines with the necessary skills to emerge as proficient professionals in the Azerbaijan telecommunications market. This objective is achieved through both the provision of technical support and the sharing of practical knowledge.

