Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Economy
  3. ICT

Social network "X" to allow more users make good of it

ICT Materials 11 August 2023 15:06 (UTC +04:00)
Social network "X" to allow more users make good of it

Follow Trend on

Ilgar Shabanov
Ilgar Shabanov
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. On the social network "X" ("Twitter"), significant changes have been made in connection with monetization, Trend reports.

This will allow more people to earn money on this social network.

The social network that Elon Musk bought last year unveiled its method of income sharing earlier this year.

The official support account of "X" released significant information regarding the new monetization terms. The minimum payment amount has been decreased from $50 to $10, and the requirement for the last three months' worth of views has been lowered from 15 million to 5 million.

Additionally, as the number of views is likely to increase significantly with the aid of bots, only the views of "X Premium" (Twitter Blue) users will be considered. Therefore, using bots to reach millions of viewers will be impossible.

Latest

Latest

Read more