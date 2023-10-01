Türkiye holds candidacy to host International Astronautical Congress in 2026

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. Türkiye is a candidate to host the International Astronautical Congress (IAF) in 2026, Türkiye's Deputy Minister of Industry and Technology Ahmet Yozgatligil said during a press conference at the XIII International Session of the IAF, Trend reports.

"The decision will be made in Azerbaijan. This decision is of great importance for us," he said.

The International Astronautical Congress has been held annually since 1950 under the auspices of the International Academy of Astronautics and the International Institute of Space Law, with the support of the International Astronautical Federation.

The history of the International Astronautical Congress in Azerbaijan dates back to 1973. Thus, on the initiative of national leader Heydar Aliyev, the 24th International Astronautical Congress was held in Azerbaijan on October 7-13, 1973 under the motto "Space Research - Penetration of Science and Technology", thus Baku became the first city in South Caucasus where this event was organized. And on October 25-29, 2019, Baku won the right to host the most prestigious event of the space industry for the second time at the General Assembly of the International Astronautical Federation in Washington, DC. Thus, the 74th International Astronautical Congress "Global Challenges and Opportunities: Give Space a Chance", organized by Azerbaijan's space agency Azercosmos, will be held in Baku on October 2-6, 2023.