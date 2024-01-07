Turkmenistan bolsters IT sector for robust technological advancements

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, January 7. Turkmenistan is actively bolstering its cybersecurity measures and intensifying efforts to train a new generation of IT specialists, Trend reports.

Mammetkhan Chakiyev, Director of the Agency for Transport and Communications under Turkmenistan's Cabinet of Ministers, said this at a government meeting.

According to him, advanced digital technologies are being actively introduced in Turkmenistan within the framework of the concept of digital economy development, and work on ensuring cybersecurity is being carried out in the established information center.

Meanwhile, Turkmenistan is actively focusing its efforts on the development of the information technology sector, striving for a modern digital society.

Public investments in the infrastructure of high-tech projects, expanding access to broadband Internet, and initiatives to develop digital skills among the population contribute to the growth of the IT industry in the country.

Stay up to date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel