Main aim of Digital Code in Azerbaijan announced (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 11. The primary aim of the Digital Code in Azerbaijan is to set guidelines, frameworks, and standards for digitalization within the country, Chairwoman of the Board of the Innovation and Digital Development Agency (IRIA), operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport (MDDT), Inara Valiyeva told Trend.

"Currently, the digitalization process is decentralized, maintaining historical heritage and various approaches. The Digital Code seeks to unify these approaches and set standards, streamlining management. It aims to accelerate decision-making and digitalization while enhancing the efficiency of public resources. Despite significant costs, a shared vision has been lacking, hindering the development of a strategic approach and desired outcomes," she stressed.

Besides the Digital Code, there are expectations for the adoption of the digital development concept, an information management strategy, an artificial intelligence strategy, regulations for the electronic government information system, and legislation concerning digital documents.

In late 2023, IRIA announced the start of the drafting of the Digital Code.

The document will be drafted with the assistance of an international consulting firm, drawing upon both international and domestic expertise in digital development.

Utilizing the gathered materials and information analysis, a conceptual document outlining the framework of the Digital Code will be formulated. The project text will adhere to the stipulations of the "On normative legal acts" law and the "Regulations on the procedure of preparation, coordination, adoption, and publication of draft normative legal acts of executive authorities," as endorsed by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan's decree dated October 6, 2023.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency was established as a public legal entity under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport following the Decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev dated October 11, 2021.

The Innovation and Digital Development Agency coordinates efforts towards digital transformation within the country, cultivating a local innovation environment, and fortifying the ecosystem. Key focal points for the agency include conducting test experiments in nuclear science and technology, supporting individuals and entities in innovation-driven scientific research and startup projects, facilitating access to modern technologies and solutions, ensuring accessibility to educational and career pathways in ICT, as well as establishing and managing digital government initiatives and promoting digital literacy within society.