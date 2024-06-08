Mastercard to shortly roll out service on AI platform in Azerbaijan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Mastercard will soon present a new service on the artificial intelligence (AI) platform in Azerbaijan, Emil Zeynalov, Mastercard's regional manager in Azerbaijan, told Trend.

"Artificial intelligence is not only new, but also a very popular and rapidly developing trend," Zeynalov pointed out.

The regional manager mentioned that Mastercard is integrating AI into technologies, including those being introduced to the Azerbaijani market as well.

"In the near future, we plan to introduce new services based on artificial intelligence platforms to our users. These services will be aimed at combating cyber security, cyber crime, and fraud in card transactions. Our partners will be able to use scoring to assess the security of transactions and provide a high level of protection for cardholders," he added.

