Iran eyes to resume Anzali-Baku sea passenger voyages

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 9

By Umid Niayesh - Trend:

It is expected that marine passenger voyages between Iran’s port of Anzali and Baku will be resumed in March 2018, Hossein Cheraghi, head of office of Iran’s Ports and Maritime Organization in the Gilan province, told Iranian Students’ News Agency (ISNA).

He said that in this regard, meetings and discussions were held with representatives of the private sector, as well as with head of the Gilan province.

The marine passenger voyages between the ports of Baku and Anzali were discontinued in 1998.

