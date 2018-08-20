Old trains to be repaired in Uzbekistan to solve problem with lack of tickets

20 August 2018 15:45 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 20

By Fikret Dolukhanov – Trend:

The tour operators of Uzbekistan have proposed to repair relatively outdated trains "Nasaf", "Registan" and "Shark" by creating comfortable conditions and installing air conditioning system in those trains, which will contribute to a significant removal of the load from the Afrosiyob trains, the Uzbek media reported.

The tour operators of Uzbekistan made such a proposal at a recent meeting of the working group in the Cabinet of Ministers.

The serious problem with the lack of tickets for Afrosiyob high-speed trains has been observed in Uzbekistan recently. The sales of train tickets have been scheduled for many months in advance, which leads to discontent of citizens who could not buy tickets in time.

The representatives of "Uzbek Railways" company have supported this initiative, the Association of Private Tourist Agencies of Uzbekistan said in a statement.

The work on modernization of five sedentary railcars (coaches) with a total capacity of 240 seats is carried out today at the premises of the Tashkent Plant for Construction and Maintenance of Passenger Cars. These cars are planned to be put into operation by the end of September 2018. Tickets for seats in these cars will be sold only to travel companies in case of shortage of seats in Afrosiyob high-speed trains.

It was reported earlier that the "Uzbek Railways" JSC company is holding negotiations with the Spanish Talgo company and the South Korean Hyundai company for the purchase of new high-speed trains for the Tashkent-Bukhara-Khiva route.

At the moment, the high-speed railway of Uzbekistan with a length of more than 780 kilometers connects the largest cities of Uzbekistan - Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Karshi, Navoi.

The railway passes through seven regions: Tashkent, Syrdarya, Jizzakh, Samarkand, Kashkadarya, Navoi and Bukhara. The railway line launched on October 8, 2011 is operated by the Afrosiyob electric train, which runs seven days a week. This is the second railway line in the CIS on which the high-speed trains are operated (after the Moscow – St. Petersburg railway line with “Sapsan” electric trains in Russia).

At present, four high-speed trains run on the railway line.

Afrosiyob is a branded high-speed electric train developed and created by the Spanish Patentes Talgo S. L. company.

