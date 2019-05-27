Iranian MP: bureaucracy - biggest obstacle for production in Iran

27 May 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

The biggest obstacle to production in Iran is bureaucracy, Iranian MP Abbasali Pourbafrani told the parliament's website, Trend reports.

According to him, the harsh laws on tax and insurance also complicate the production.

"It can be observed that people are being faced with bureaucracy in government departments and banks. As a result, they lose both their time and their interest in production," he said.

Pourbafrani added that the relevant bodies do not fulfill their duties, and when institutions fail to fulfill their duties in time, problems occur for manufacturers.

