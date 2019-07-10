Number of persons engaged in tourist accommodation up in Azerbaijan

10 July 2019 10:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 10

By Kamala Seyidova - Trend:

The number of persons engaged in tourist accommodation and catering activities has increased in Azerbaijan: while in 2014 they numbered at 55,700 people, in 2018 this figure increased to 78,200, Trend reports.

While the number of persons engaged in tourist accommodation and catering activities has increased over the past period, a decrease was observed in terms of financial and insurance activities, making up 27,400 people in 2018, as opposed to 32,800 people in 2014.

In 2015, licenses in the field of tourism were abolished in Azerbaijan, and with the growing number of the companies operating in the tourism industry, there are currently over 2,000 travel agencies in Azerbaijan.

According to chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev, after the revocation of licenses for tourism activities, it became more difficult to control the work of companies. In the first place, travel companies need to have insurance mechanisms, he added.

