Iran lived through over 33,000 earthquakes since 1900 - expert

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

More than 33,000 strong earthquakes have occurred in Iran since 1900, Ali Beytullahi, secretary of the National Working Group on Earthquake Hazards of the Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development, said.

From this point of view, Iran ranks first in the world, Beytullahi added, Trend reports referring to IRNA.

There are two earthquake epicenters in Iran. The first epicenter is Alborz mountain range covering Tehran, Karaj and Qazvin cities, he said.

Beytullahi added that the second epicenter is the Zagros mountain range covering Kermanshah and Khuzestan provinces.

"There are tectonic fault lines in Iran stretching 40,000 kilometers. Some 330 active tectonic fault lines have been discovered so far. This testifies to the fact that Iran is a seismic zone," he said.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news