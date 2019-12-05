Flow of Iran's tourists to Azerbaijan increases

5 December 2019 10:06 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva - Trend:

The flow of incoming tourists from Iran to Azerbaijan has increased, the Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB) CEO Florian Sengstschmid said at the 2nd General Assembly of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association, Trend reports.

Florian Sengstschmid added that the number of incoming Russian and Saudi tourists is also growing.

The ATB CEO noted that an 8 percent growth has been observed in the number of Russian tourists in the tourism market of Azerbaijan.

"The number of incoming Georgian and Turkmen tourists is growing as well, Sengstschmid concluded.

