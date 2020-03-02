Service sector considered particular challenge for tourism in Georgia

Baku, Azerbaijan, March 2

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Today particular challenge facing Georgian tourism is the service sector, and there is a need for improvement of services in line with the rapid tourism development, Georgian National Tourism Administration (GNTA) told Trend.

According to GNTA, training is required not only for guides and other specialists, but also for those working in family-style guesthouses.

"In 2019, GNTA has retrained about 1,500 persons. The state fully funds the training, including courses at the regional level, arranged to boost the knowledge and skills much needed in the tourism sector," said GNTA.

As the national tourism administration noted, EU countries, US, Japan, and the Persian Gulf countries are the main target markets, where marketing activities are being held for the popularization of Georgia this year.

According to GNTA, new marketing campaign via National Geographic, CNN, Bloomberg and Conde Nast Traveller is aimed at promoting Georgia’s tourist seasons and showcasing the tourist potential of the country throughout the world.

"We held several events including presentations on business tourism opportunities held by representatives of our Convention Bureau and Georgian private sector in Kuwait, Kazakhstan and Ukraine," said the GNTA.