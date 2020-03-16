Georgia temporarily closes border with Russia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 16

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia and Russia temporarily ban travel between the two countries from March 16 to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Trend reports citing Georgian media.

Meanwhile, no restrictions apply to cargo transportation.

As reported, Georgian PM's Special Representative in Relations with Russia Zurab Abashidze discussed the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus with former Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin at a phone conversation.

Movement will also be temporarily restricted at the Sarpi customs checkpoint that is located in the south-west of Georgia on the border with Turkey. However, Vale and Kartsakhi customs checkpoints at the border with Turkey will operate as usual.

Furthermore, flights between Georgia and Turkey will also be suspended from March 20.

Amid the new coronavirus outbreak, Georgia has suspended direct flights with China, Iran and Italy, which are currently the largest centers of the outbreak.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects.

