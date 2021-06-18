Georgia opens borders to Covid-negative visitors from ten more countries

Tourism 18 June 2021 07:57 (UTC+04:00)
Georgia opens borders to Covid-negative visitors from ten more countries

PM-led Interagency Coordination Council decided to allow ten more countries to enter Georgia with a negative PCR test result provided upon arrival only. Moreover, children under 10 need no PCR test result at land and air borders, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Deputy Head of the National Tourism Administration Tamar Koriauli believes this decision would boost tourist inflow.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, all foreign nationals traveling from any country can enter Georgia if they:

  • present the document confirming the full course (two doses, one dose in case of Johnson and Johnson) of any COVID-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia when traveling by air;
  • when crossing the land and sea border of Georgia present the document confirming the full course (two doses, one dose in case of Johnson and Johnson) of any COVID-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia, as well as the negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours;
  • Any person traveling from the Republic of India (regardless of citizenship and full course of vaccination), as well as individuals having India travel history for the past 14 days, are subject to a negative PCR test conducted in the last 72 hours before the visit to Georgia at the border and then a mandatory 14-day quarantine (in the case of foreigners, at their own expense). In case of a mandatory quarantine, PCR-examination on the 3rd day of their stay is waived.

As for the entry rules for non-vaccinated visitors, citizens and residence permit holders from EU countries, State of Israel, Turkey, Swiss Confederation, Kingdom of Norway, United States of America, Canada, The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, State of Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrein, Republic of Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Republic of Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, Republic of Belarus, Republic of Uzbekistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, People’s Republic of China, Japan, Republic of Korea and The Sultanate of Oman may enter Georgia by air, land, and sea under the conditions mentioned below:

  • they must travel directly from the above-mentioned countries, including transit travel through third countries;
  • they shall present a negative PCR test result conducted in the last 72 hours prior to their visit to Georgia at the border checkpoint;
  • they are obliged to undergo PCR-examination at their own expense on the 3rd day of their stay;
  • they must complete the special application form, indicating the travel history of the last 14 days, contact details (address, phone number, email, etc) before crossing the state border.
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Apple awards grants for computer chip courses to historically Black schools
Apple awards grants for computer chip courses to historically Black schools
U.S. FCC votes to advance proposed ban on Huawei, ZTE gear
U.S. FCC votes to advance proposed ban on Huawei, ZTE gear
Turkic Council to play key role in international transport of goods
Turkic Council to play key role in international transport of goods
Loading Bars
Day.Az Milli.Az Azernews.Az
Latest
LG Energy completes battery supply to world's largest ESS project Business 08:22
Georgia opens borders to Covid-negative visitors from ten more countries Tourism 07:57
150 thsd doses of Chinese Sinopharm vaccine expected to arrive in Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 07:53
Iran holding presidential elections today Politics 07:30
Kazakhstan boosts petroleum oils export to Germany Oil&Gas 07:05
Apple awards grants for computer chip courses to historically Black schools ICT 06:56
Brazil's Petrobras says Bolivian court annuls $61 million fine Finance 06:18
African countries acquire close to 60 mln COVID-19 vaccines Other News 05:27
Biden signs bill making Juneteenth federal holiday US 04:33
Vietnam reports record high daily new COVID-19 cases Other News 03:41
U.S. FCC votes to advance proposed ban on Huawei, ZTE gear ICT 02:52
UAE delivers 60,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses to Yemen's strategic island Arab World 02:05
U.S. House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq war authorization US 01:13
Israel says to sell Germany 69 radar systems in 36-mln-euro deal Israel 00:25
German court rejects application for injunction against EU COVID-19 recovery fund Europe 17 June 23:36
World Bank says Cambodia's economy to rebound by 4 pct this year Economy 17 June 22:49
Turkey reports 5 904 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 17 June 22:05
Negotiations closer to agreement than ever before - Araghchi Iran 17 June 22:00
Russian Nefis Cosmetics reveals details of co-op with Turkmenistan Business 17 June 21:34
Georgia’s electricity imports down Oil&Gas 17 June 21:20
Azerbaijan boosts natural gas exports to Turkey Oil&Gas 17 June 21:20
Uzbekistan to create recreational area in Aydar-Arnasay and Tudakul lakes Tourism 17 June 21:19
Azerbaijan, Ukraine reach agreements in field of energy Oil&Gas 17 June 21:17
Subscribers to be able to order energy audit in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 17 June 20:39
USAID supports citizen engagement in improving infrastructure in Astara and Yardimli (PHOTO) Economy 17 June 20:32
Buta Airways to increase frequency of flights to Alanya Economy 17 June 20:29
Azerbaijan, Latvia discuss military co-op within NATO programs Politics 17 June 20:28
Azerbaijan Air Force to take part in "Anatolian Eagle - 2021" exercises Politics 17 June 20:28
Ministry discloses volume of grain harvested in Azerbaijan Economy 17 June 20:21
Turkic Council to play key role in international transport of goods Transport 17 June 20:00
Azerbaijan presents all Kaspersky Lab's tools for protecting critical infrastructure Economy 17 June 19:50
AmCham's proposals outlined in Azerbaijan’s state programs Economy 17 June 19:40
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss issues of co-op in field of human resources Azerbaijan 17 June 19:27
Virtually no progress in exploration of gas fields in Kazakhstan - President Oil&Gas 17 June 19:00
Kazakh president instructs government to ensure independent exploration of deposits Kazakhstan 17 June 18:51
Russia supports rapid delimitation of border between Armenia and Azerbaijan - MFA Politics 17 June 18:34
Important to solve problem of providing maps of minefields - Russian MFA Politics 17 June 18:18
Russia supports steps aimed at normalizing dialogue between Baku and Yerevan - MFA Politics 17 June 18:12
Azerbaijan's Central Bank to increase population's financial literacy Economy 17 June 18:07
Azerbaijan, Pakistan discuss issues of co-op between air forces (PHOTO) Politics 17 June 17:59
Azerbaijan restricts poultry import from several more countries amid bird flu Economy 17 June 17:50
UAE central bank expects GDP growth as country recov Arab World 17 June 17:46
Georgia sees increase in electricity consumption Oil&Gas 17 June 17:46
U.S. administers 312.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines US 17 June 17:45
Georgia sees increase in international tourist arrivals Tourism 17 June 17:44
Domestic enterprises to supply pipelines for Uzbek gas chemical complex Oil&Gas 17 June 17:41
New Israeli PM Bennett speaks to German counterpart Merkel Israel 17 June 17:30
Turkmenistan's Seydi Oil Refinery opens tender related to management system Tenders 17 June 17:25
Azerbaijan releases data on number of vaccinated citizens for June 17 Society 17 June 17:25
Kremlin says issue of introducing total obligatory anti-COVID vaccination not on agenda Russia 17 June 17:21
Azerbaijan, Turkish sappers continue mine-clearing operations in liberated lands (PHOTO) Society 17 June 17:20
Azerbaijan confirms 48 more COVID-19 cases, 153 recoveries Society 17 June 17:15
Turkey sees decrease in export of electrical goods to Kazakhstan Turkey 17 June 17:10
Georgia increases import of electrical goods from Turkey Turkey 17 June 17:03
Passenger and cargo transportation via all types of transport decreases in Azerbaijan Transport 17 June 17:01
Turkmen Ministry of Culture opens tender for overhaul of facilities Tenders 17 June 16:58
Uzbekistan improves indicators in UN sustainable development index Uzbekistan 17 June 16:53
Turkish equipment used in Karabakh for de-mining operations - Trend TV (VIDEO) Society 17 June 16:46
Revenues of Azerbaijan's mobile communication sector up ICT 17 June 16:43
Turkish TEIAS company increases spending on energy projects Turkey 17 June 16:41
Dep't of Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz sees increase in production rate of natural gas Oil&Gas 17 June 16:28
Uzbekistan to cancel flights to India Transport 17 June 16:26
Azerbaijan first within region in Sustainable Development Report 2021 Economy 17 June 16:24
Kyrgyzstan’s Kabar news agency joins Turkic World project Society 17 June 16:14
Another 80 thsd doses of Sputnik V vaccine delivered to Kyrgyzstan Kyrgyzstan 17 June 16:10
Turkmenistan Airlines organizes charter flight from Turkey Transport 17 June 16:10
ADB approves USD 25 mln grant to help Tajik government procure COVID-19 vaccines Tajikistan 17 June 16:10
Damaged water, electricity meters in Azerbaijan to be replaced with 'smart' ones Oil&Gas 17 June 16:10
Number of charging stations for electric vehicles in Uzbekistan increases Transport 17 June 16:09
Azerbaijan's hydroelectric power plants increase electricity generation Oil&Gas 17 June 16:05
Sulfur production down in Kazakhstan y-o-y Business 17 June 16:04
Coronavirus vaccination rates in Russia far from perfect - Kremlin Russia 17 June 15:56
Emirates to restore almost 90% of passenger network by end of July Arab World 17 June 15:56
Shekel weaker against dollar as Fed plans 2023 rate hikes Israel 17 June 15:54
Azerbaijan prepares new draft law on energy efficiency Oil&Gas 17 June 15:49
Azerbaijan chooses authority for Protocol on Cooperation in Combating Oil Pollution Cases Politics 17 June 15:48
Azerbaijan reveals volume of oil exports to Spain for 5M2021 Oil&Gas 17 June 15:41
Ericsson wins 5G core contracts from Vodafone in UK, Germany Europe 17 June 15:38
Major Kazakh city to reduce dependence on coal Kazakhstan 17 June 15:38
Kazakhstan’s oil-producing company opens tender to buy pipes Tenders 17 June 15:36
Azerbaijan creating Student Loan Fund upon presidential decree Politics 17 June 15:35
Shusha Declaration - extremely valuable instrument for preservation of regional security, says US expert Politics 17 June 15:35
Turkey remains main supplier of ice cream to Georgia Business 17 June 15:33
Turkish Energy Ministry bans local company from participating in TPAO tenders Oil&Gas 17 June 15:29
Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of June 16 Uzbekistan 17 June 15:28
Uzbekistan plans to increase number of fish farms Uzbekistan 17 June 15:08
Baku International Sea Trade Port plans to implement several big projects (Exclusive) Economy 17 June 15:04
Number of flights in Iran increases Transport 17 June 14:53
Central Asian regional hub on climate change may be set up in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 17 June 14:50
20% of Southern Gas Corridor’s capacity may be used for hydrogen transportation Oil&Gas 17 June 14:49
Iran's Bahar Azadi gold coin price dips Finance 17 June 14:45
Azerbaijani FM leaves for Turkey to participate in int’l forum Politics 17 June 14:41
EIB allocates funds to Georgia for procurement of vaccines Finance 17 June 14:40
EU helping to prepare ‘Long-Term Energy Strategy for Azerbaijan' Economy 17 June 14:35
Azerbaijan working to expand participation of business entities in public procurement Business 17 June 14:33
SOCAR’s Petkim uses over 2 million tons of Star Refinery products Oil&Gas 17 June 14:32
Ease of doing business stressed in Telangana Investment Meet Other News 17 June 14:32
USAID to help Georgia upgrade its energy infrastructure Oil&Gas 17 June 14:30
Yellow Cake PLC to purchase additional volume of uranium from Kazakh Kazatomprom Business 17 June 14:25
Turkish Energy Ministry to implement several projects by late 2021 (Exclusive) Turkey 17 June 14:21
All news