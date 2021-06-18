Georgia opens borders to Covid-negative visitors from ten more countries

PM-led Interagency Coordination Council decided to allow ten more countries to enter Georgia with a negative PCR test result provided upon arrival only. Moreover, children under 10 need no PCR test result at land and air borders, Trend reports citing 1tv.ge.

Deputy Head of the National Tourism Administration Tamar Koriauli believes this decision would boost tourist inflow.

According to the Georgian Foreign Ministry, all foreign nationals traveling from any country can enter Georgia if they:

present the document confirming the full course (two doses, one dose in case of Johnson and Johnson) of any COVID-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia when traveling by air;

when crossing the land and sea border of Georgia present the document confirming the full course (two doses, one dose in case of Johnson and Johnson) of any COVID-19 vaccination at the border checkpoints of Georgia, as well as the negative PCR test taken in the last 72 hours;

Any person traveling from the Republic of India (regardless of citizenship and full course of vaccination), as well as individuals having India travel history for the past 14 days, are subject to a negative PCR test conducted in the last 72 hours before the visit to Georgia at the border and then a mandatory 14-day quarantine (in the case of foreigners, at their own expense). In case of a mandatory quarantine, PCR-examination on the 3rd day of their stay is waived.

As for the entry rules for non-vaccinated visitors, citizens and residence permit holders from EU countries, State of Israel, Turkey, Swiss Confederation, Kingdom of Norway, United States of America, Canada, The United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, State of Qatar, State of Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, Kingdom of Bahrein, Republic of Armenia, Republic of Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Republic of Moldova, Republic of Kazakhstan, Russian Federation, Republic of Belarus, Republic of Uzbekistan, Republic of Tajikistan, Republic of Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, People’s Republic of China, Japan, Republic of Korea and The Sultanate of Oman may enter Georgia by air, land, and sea under the conditions mentioned below: