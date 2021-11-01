Azerbaijan’s Baku named winner of Uzakrota int’l travel platform

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 1

By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Baku city was named the winner in the "Leading Tourist City of the World" category within the tourism award organized by the Uzakrota platform, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

The voting process at the global level in this nomination was held in October 2021.

Turkey’s Istanbul city and Netherlands’ Amsterdam ranked second and third in this category.

More than 1,000 travel destinations, hotels, airlines, tour operators, online travel platforms and other types of tourist facilities were involved in the competition in 53 nominations.

One of Turkey's leading travel platforms - Uzakrota has been holding the International Travel Awards for 11 years.

Uzakrota event was recognized by other platforms as one of the most authoritative ones on a global scale in 2018, 2019 and 2020.

While speaking about the assessment of Azerbaijan’s tourism opportunities by the international platforms, Chief Executive Officer of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid said that the fact that Azerbaijan has recently obtained four more international awards is very gratifying.