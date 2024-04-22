Azerbaijan's hotel industry shows striking growth - Hotels Association's chair

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. Azerbaijan's hotel industry demonstrates impressive growth, Chairman of Azerbaijan Hotel Association Eldar Alimuradov said during the 1st meeting of higher education institutions specializing in tourism education within the Black Sea Economic Cooperation Organization (BSEC), Trend reports.

"Over the last decade, Azerbaijan's hotel industry has experienced remarkable growth, with hotels in the country actively enhancing standards and adopting the latest specifications and classifications. These efforts are driving the integration of Azerbaijani hospitality into international standards. Baku, in particular, stands out for its dedication to excellence, offering modern and high-quality services in the hospitality sector," he emphasized.

Baku hosts the first meeting of the BSEC higher education institutions specializing in tourism education to discuss cooperation, perspectives, and challenges in the field of tourism education.

The meeting is attended by official representatives of states and tourism educational institutions from 11 member countries of the organization, including Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Russia, Albania, Bulgaria, Georgia, Greece, Moldova, Romania, Serbia, and Ukraine, as well as representatives of the UN World Tourism Organization.

From January through March of this year, 513,413 foreigners visited Azerbaijan, which is 39 percent higher than the same indicator of 2023 (369,072), according to the State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan.

