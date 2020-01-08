Kazakhs advised not to buy tickets of Bek Air airline company

8 January 2020 10:55 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 8

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Industry and infrastructural Development advises against purchasing tickets of Bek Air airline company, the plane of which crashed near Almaty International Airport, Trend reports with reference to the ministry.

On the morning of Dec.27, 2019, the Fokker-100 plane of Bek Air airline implementing flight on the route Almaty – Nur-Sultan lost its height during take-off and broke through a concrete fence, colliding with a two-story building.

Shortly after the accident, Bek Air company’s operations were suspended, as well as the use of Fokker-100 type aircraft in Kazakhstan.

“Due to the suspension of Bek Air airline company's air operator certificate for undefined period, the advice Kazakh citizens to temporarily refrain from buying tickets for flights implemented by Bek Air,” the ministry said.

As noted by General Director of Kazakhstan's Aviation Administration Peter Griffiths on Dec. 28, 2019, the Air operator certificate of Bek Air company is suspended until at least Jan. 10, 2020.

According to the latest data, 12 people died, and 66 were injured as a result of the Bek Air's plane crash. A total of 98 people were on the plane, including nine children and five crew members.

