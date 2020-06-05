Georgia, Germany, France discuss creating safe travel corridors

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Tamilla Mammadova - Trend:

Head of the Georgian National Tourism Administration Mariam Kvrivishvili met with German Ambassador to Georgia Hubert Knirsch and French Ambassador to Georgia Diego Colas, Trend reports referring to Georgian media.

At the meeting, the parties discussed cooperation between the countries in the field of tourism, as well as the creation of safe tourist corridors and "green zones". They also considered the possible resumption of flights between the countries and the issue of the implementation of travel protocols.

“A very fruitful meeting was held with the ambassadors of Germany and France to Georgia. It was emphasized that Georgia is one of the safest destinations in the world. The government’s efforts to combat the coronavirus have also been highly praised. We are grateful for such an assessment,” said Kvrivishvili.

“We really want to support the revitalization of the Georgian economy and its dynamics during these challenges. Today, with the head of the national tourism administration, we discussed the conditions for the restoring tourism in Georgia, the creating safe corridors and opening green areas. I am very delighted that tourism opens in Georgia in the summer season,” said Diego Colas.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356