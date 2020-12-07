Iran to train Afghanistan railway staff

Transport 7 December 2020 07:52 (UTC+04:00)
Iran to train Afghanistan railway staff

Managing Director of Islamic Republic of Iran Railways said contemporaneous with inauguration of Khaf-Herat railways, 46 personnel of Afghanistan railway will be trained in Iran, Trend reports citing İRNA.

Mohammad Rasouli said exploitation of Khaf-Herat railway will start immediately after inauguration.

Islamic Republic of Iran Railways had earlier had cooperation with Afghanistan and had held training courses for them, he added.

Rasouli noted that Afghan personnel will be trained in two phases for this giant project.

The 220-km Khaf-Herat railroad project includes four phases that are under construction. About 77 km of the project, which includes two phases, is in Iran's soil and the rest in Afghanistan. One of the phases that is in Afghanistan is to be inaugurated in next few days. The railroad project ensures Afghanistan's access to free waters and European markets.

Iran enjoys appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes and can be an important gateway for great eastern trade partners like India and China.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Indicators of Turkmenistan’s construction, industrial sector increase
Indicators of Turkmenistan’s construction, industrial sector increase
Turkmenistan exploring possibility of producing cement from local raw materials
Turkmenistan exploring possibility of producing cement from local raw materials
Thales Group ready to work on automation, security of railways in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
Thales Group ready to work on automation, security of railways in Azerbaijan's liberated lands
Loading Bars
Latest
China's November exports surge more than expected, imports miss forecasts Economy 08:28
Turkey-made helicopter engine to cut import bill $60 mln - Minister Economy 08:05
Iran to train Afghanistan railway staff Transport 07:52
Kazakhstan adds 712 COVID-19 cases in past 24 hrs Kazakhstan 07:31
Iran discloses production data for chemical, petrochemical products Business 07:01
EU Foreign Ministers to approve sanctions mechanism for violations of human rights Europe 06:28
Biden to pick Xavier Becerra for health secretary, key role in battling pandemic US 05:49
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani financial market Finance 05:01
Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations' ICT 04:17
Seoul city to cancel year-end bell-ringing ceremony due to COVID-19 Other News 03:30
One killed, others wounded as Cameroon holds first ever regional election Other News 02:25
Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani positive for COVID-19 after wave of lawmaker lobbying US 01:13
SpaceX launches Dragon resupply spacecraft to ISS US 01:07
Number of restored enterprises in Iran's industrial parks announced Business 00:19
Iran reveals production data for several mining products Business 00:18
Acting President Mamytov arrives in Russia’s Moscow Kyrgyzstan 6 December 23:57
Over 250 people fall ill in India's southern state Andhra Pradesh, reason unknown yet Other News 6 December 23:53
New Syrian FM to visit Iran as first foreign visit Politics 6 December 23:38
Turkey’s domestic COVID-19 vaccine set for next stage of human trials Turkey 6 December 23:06
UK’s Minister for European neighbourhood: UK is a close friend of Georgia Georgia 6 December 22:25
US share in Azerbaijan’s total import volume increases Business 6 December 22:18
Turkey reports over 30,402 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 6 December 21:47
Kyrgyzstan’s death toll from novel coronavirus approaching 1,300 Kyrgyzstan 6 December 21:24
Iran boosts cement production Finance 6 December 21:21
Review of innovative solutions in Azerbaijani ICT sector ICT 6 December 21:19
Austria reports 2,741 new COVID-19 cases Europe 6 December 20:17
Turkish Kayseri municipality to rent vehicles via tender Turkey 6 December 19:38
Kazakhstan, EU, International Trade Centre launch regional project on trade facilitation Kazakhstan 6 December 19:35
China's exports of flat-rolled products of non-alloy steel to Georgia down Business 6 December 19:33
Director Christopher Nolan: India is a wonderful place to be in World 6 December 19:28
Brahmaputra Bridge will link Bhutan with Vietnam Other News 6 December 19:25
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 7 Oil&Gas 6 December 19:01
Humanitarian cargo to be delivered to Khankendi arrived at Ganja International Airport (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 6 December 19:00
Germany's Bavaria region to tighten coronavirus lockdown Europe 6 December 18:55
Weekly review of main events in Azerbaijani transport sector Transport 6 December 18:11
Azerbaijan sees big growth of ICT equipment production ICT 6 December 17:35
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rebounds in Iran Finance 6 December 17:34
5 IS militants killed in int'l coalition airstrikes in Iraq World 6 December 17:29
Germany reports 17,767 new COVID-19 cases Europe 6 December 16:30
Azerbaijan confirms 4,356 new COVID-19 cases, 2,517 recoveries Society 6 December 16:00
Morocco lowers defense products' import from Turkey Turkey 6 December 15:11
Georgia reduces imports of construction materials from Azerbaijan Business 6 December 15:06
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 6 December 15:05
Uzbekistan to diverse range of textile products export by obtaining GSP + status Business 6 December 15:00
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for December 6 Society 6 December 14:57
Iran unveils production data for aluminum ingots and alumina Business 6 December 14:08
Italian MPs visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam city liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO) Politics 6 December 14:08
Russia sees new high of 29,039 daily coronavirus cases Russia 6 December 13:36
Georgia reveals reasons for increase in diesel imports to country Oil&Gas 6 December 13:22
Tender for compulsory insurance of vehicles launched in Turkey Turkey 6 December 12:39
Italian MPs review consequences of Armenian Armed Forces’ war crimes in Ganja (PHOTO) Politics 6 December 12:23
Azerbaijan shows video footage from Zulfugarli village of Kalbajar district (VIDEO) Politics 6 December 12:23
Value of Iran’s GDP decreases Business 6 December 12:04
Tashkent Metallurgical Plant launched in Uzbekistan’s capital Oil&Gas 6 December 12:03
Italian MPs to visit Azerbaijan’s Aghdam district Politics 6 December 12:00
Georgia reports 4 321 new coronavirus cases, 4 301 recoveries Georgia 6 December 11:56
France adds 12,923 COVID-19 cases, 216 deaths Europe 6 December 11:46
Uzbekistan reveals main directions of tax policy for 2021 Uzbekistan 6 December 11:01
18 militants killed in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province Other News 6 December 10:43
Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality starts campaign on careful use of water Turkey 6 December 10:04
PASHA Kapital - 10M2020 leader in Baku Stock Exchange's transactions Finance 6 December 09:22
President sends off Georgian soldiers to Afghanistan Georgia 6 December 09:21
Russia considers creation of joint Russian-Uzbek fund Business 6 December 09:18
Employment in Iran's Golestan Province grows Business 6 December 09:17
Azerbaijan reveals 10M2020 passenger transportation data Transport 6 December 09:01
Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine in India, media say Other News 6 December 08:33
US documents an average of 2,000 COVID-19 deaths a day in the past week - TV US 6 December 07:59
Uzbekneftegaz introduces uniform business standards Oil&Gas 6 December 07:01
Brazil's COVID-19 death toll tops 176,000 Other News 6 December 06:28
Seven injured in fire at Magellan Corpus Christi, Texas, tank farm US 6 December 05:18
Turkmenistan releases indicators of agro-industrial sector Business 6 December 05:01
Portugal to ease COVID-19 restrictions during Christmas, but not for New Year: PM Europe 6 December 04:39
Trump urges Georgia governor to call special session of state legislature US 6 December 04:01
U.S. COVID-19 deaths top 280,000: Johns Hopkins University US 6 December 03:23
WHO reports over 645,000 new daily cases of COVID-19 Other News 6 December 02:41
Kia recalls 295,000 U.S. vehicles for fire risks US 6 December 02:03
Moscow's death toll from confirmed COVID-19 cases rises by 72 to 9,349 Russia 6 December 01:19
23 dead, 1 rescued in China mine accident Other News 6 December 00:28
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange revealed Business 5 December 23:59
Joint statement from UK PM Johnson and EU's von der Leyen Europe 5 December 23:49
Death toll from COVID-19 continues to rise as Turkey undergoes 1st weekend lockdown in months Turkey 5 December 23:15
Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market Finance 5 December 23:11
Gasoline and diesel imports to Georgia increase Oil&Gas 5 December 23:10
Iran declares details of exports from Isfahan Province Business 5 December 23:08
Airport in Uzbekistan to buy gas equipment via tender Tenders 5 December 23:07
Students of Azerbaijan British College prepare report of post-occupation state of nature in Azerbaijani Kalbajar region Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 5 December 22:57
UK records another 15,539 coronavirus cases with 397 deaths Europe 5 December 22:35
Violence erupts during Paris protest against police brutality Europe 5 December 22:03
Remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 5 December 21:40
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on December 6 Oil&Gas 5 December 21:40
Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss 10 November statement for ceasefire in Karabakh Politics 5 December 21:40
Children's becoming victims of war crimes is unacceptable - UNICEF Society 5 December 21:38
French photographer talks trip to Azerbaijani Kalbajar liberated from Armenian occupation (PHOTO/VIDEO) Society 5 December 21:29
Plan & Budget Organization reveals volume of oil to be sold by Iran next year Oil&Gas 5 December 21:25
Armenian opposition demand Pashinyan's resignation before December 8 Armenia 5 December 20:57
Kyrgyzstan allows entry of foreigners and stateless persons Kyrgyzstan 5 December 20:33
Rouhani calls for broadening Iran-Thailand ties Politics 5 December 20:31
US gov’t donates 26,000 PCR testing kits to Georgia Georgia 5 December 20:28
Effectiveness of Turkish-made weapons was proven during Karabakh hostilities - Turkish Defense Minister Politics 5 December 20:09
5.3-magnitude quake hits 49 km SW of Gazipasa, Turkey Turkey 5 December 19:59
All news