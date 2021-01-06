Georgia’s air traffic decreases - Eurocontrol

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.6

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia’s air traffic decreased the most amongst European states in 2020,Trend reports via the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol).

In 2020, compared to 2019, Georgia’s flights decreased by 73 percent (34,000 flights).

European aviation closed out 2020 with 6.1 million fewer flights operated and over half the aircraft in Europe grounded due to COVID-19.

"With 6.1 million fewer flights operated in 2020 than in 2019, flight levels last reached during the mid-1980s, emissions have also declined,” says Eurocontrol.

Other countries which have significantly decreased in the number of flights are Israel (- 68 percent, - 120,000 flights) and Morocco (- 65 percent, - 131,000 flights).

Eurocontrol says that unlike other European states, Georgia, Israel and Morocco did not see a significant recovery during the summer.

The reduction of flights in other countries are as follows:

The UK (- 1.3 million flights, - 61 percent)

Germany (- 1.2 million flights, - 56 percent)

Spain (- 1.0 million flights, - 61 percent)

France (- 853,000 flights, - 54 percent)

Italy (- 797,000, - 60 percent)

The least affected country was Norway due to its critical dependence on aviation connectivity, where air traffic decreased by 40 percent compared to 2019 which amounted to 205,000 flights. After Norway, the countries where air traffic decreased the least are Albania (46 percent) and Luxembourg (47 percent).

