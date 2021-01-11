Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

The Sharg wagon depot located in the village of Alat, Garadagh district, operating within the subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) - ADY Express LLC, completed 2020 with increased indicators, Trend reports referring to the company.

According to the data, the depot carries out routine and overhaul repairs of freight cars, which ensures uninterrupted transportation of goods along the railways of Azerbaijan.

"In 2020, ADY Express organized the work of the Sharg wagon depot within the special quarantine regime in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it imposed shift-based working hours so that the process of repairing cars continued without interruption,” the company said. “In all the shops of the depot, work was carried out in the same volume as before. As a result, conditions were created for the timely completion of the repair work of freight cars and their use in the transportation of goods.”

The company stressed that a total of 1,091 cars were repaired at the depot in 2020, which is 70 percent more than in 2019.

"The highest figure was recorded in November last year - 147 wagons. Among the freight cars repaired last year, there were 229 tanks, 204 open wagons, 219 covered wagons, 218 refrigerators, 219 flatcars and 2 grain carriers," noted the company.

Currently, the depot is undergoing phased repairs. Its reconstruction and equipping with modern engineering and technological equipment will allow repairing all types of freight cars that are part of Azerbaijan's car fleet.

The reconstruction concept was developed given the maximum possible use of existing buildings and structures, provided that the production process isn’t stopped. Thus, at present, in parallel with the reconstruction of the Sharg carriage depot, the technological process is being carried out.

