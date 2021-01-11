Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020

Transport 11 January 2021 10:35 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.11

By Fidan Babayeva - Trend:

The Sharg wagon depot located in the village of Alat, Garadagh district, operating within the subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC (ADY) - ADY Express LLC, completed 2020 with increased indicators, Trend reports referring to the company.

According to the data, the depot carries out routine and overhaul repairs of freight cars, which ensures uninterrupted transportation of goods along the railways of Azerbaijan.

"In 2020, ADY Express organized the work of the Sharg wagon depot within the special quarantine regime in connection with the COVID-19 pandemic. So, it imposed shift-based working hours so that the process of repairing cars continued without interruption,” the company said. “In all the shops of the depot, work was carried out in the same volume as before. As a result, conditions were created for the timely completion of the repair work of freight cars and their use in the transportation of goods.”

The company stressed that a total of 1,091 cars were repaired at the depot in 2020, which is 70 percent more than in 2019.

"The highest figure was recorded in November last year - 147 wagons. Among the freight cars repaired last year, there were 229 tanks, 204 open wagons, 219 covered wagons, 218 refrigerators, 219 flatcars and 2 grain carriers," noted the company.

Currently, the depot is undergoing phased repairs. Its reconstruction and equipping with modern engineering and technological equipment will allow repairing all types of freight cars that are part of Azerbaijan's car fleet.

The reconstruction concept was developed given the maximum possible use of existing buildings and structures, provided that the production process isn’t stopped. Thus, at present, in parallel with the reconstruction of the Sharg carriage depot, the technological process is being carried out.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Fidan_Babaeva

Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 - Gallery Image
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 - Gallery Thumbnail
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 - Gallery Thumbnail
Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement
Demining work completed in Azerbaijani Aghdam district's two villages
Demining work completed in Azerbaijani Aghdam district's two villages
Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview)
Karabakh may become most profitable region of Azerbaijan - Russian analyst (Interview)
Loading Bars
Latest
Iran's Azar oil field to be officially launched Oil&Gas 11:57
Weekly review of Azerbaijani oil prices Finance 11:54
Kazakhstan increases imports from South Korea despite COVID-19 pandemic Business 11:41
Azerbaijani IT company talks plans to enter international markets ICT 11:34
Azerbaijani entrepreneurs using new special software apps to promote goods Business 11:33
Iran's problems piling up due to being on FATF's blacklist Finance 11:32
Turkmenistan, Afghanistan sign cooperation program Business 11:29
Automobile plant to be built in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh FEZ Transport 11:26
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary opens tender for equipment repair Tenders 11:24
Azerbaijan sees growth in volume of foreign investment in 2020 Finance 11:11
Azerbaijani currency rate for Jan. 11 Finance 11:03
Uzbekistan in talks with FAO over participation in World Food Summit 2021 Uzbekistan 11:03
Loan portfolio of trade, services sector up in Azerbaijan Finance 10:58
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for January 11 Uzbekistan 10:57
Latvian MFA talks trade relations with Uzbekistan amid COVID-19 Business 10:56
Iranian currency rates for January 11 Finance 10:48
Baku port may resume land trade operations between Europe and Asia Transport 10:46
Azerbaijan's state budget to receive revenues from several state-owned enterprises Finance 10:37
Azerbaijan records more repaired wagons in 2020 Transport 10:35
Most Azerbaijani regions to be financed via local revenues in 2021 Finance 10:28
Turkmenistan sells aviation, lighting kerosene to number of countries on exchange Business 10:28
Hungary interested in considering Azerbaijani gas supplies in its future energy mix Oil&Gas 10:24
India Acquires Sufficient Vaccines to Immunise Healthcare, Frontline Workers: Govt. Official Other News 10:24
Southern Gas Corridor to contribute to European energy security, says Hungary Oil&Gas 10:24
Good level of antibodies ‘found in Indian vaccines’ Other News 10:21
Iran approves development of Bandar Lengeh port Business 10:20
Hungary, Azerbaijan exploring future of co-op in transportation of LNG, CNG Oil&Gas 10:18
Tehran Stock Exchange's benchmark TEDPIX index gains 23,000 points Business 10:08
Nepal Foreign Minister to visit India on Jan 14 for Jt Commission meet Other News 10:07
Indonesia extends ban on foreign visitors for two more weeks Other News 09:57
Iran's CBI discloses number of exchanged checks Finance 09:50
Iran ready for industrial production of coronavirus vaccine - doctor Society 09:46
Budget revenues in Azerbaijan may rise due to revenues from state property rent Finance 09:43
Iran unveils data on production of chemical and petrochemical products Business 09:42
Manufacturing of several industrial products in Iran grows Business 09:33
Iran boosts mobile phone imports Business 09:24
Iran reveals number of licenses issued to launch new domestic enterprises Business 09:23
Azerbaijan reveals number of citizens involved in 2020 self-employment program Society 09:21
Ukraine’s share in Azerbaijan’s total export volume increases Business 09:19
Bank Melli Iran in Baku completes 2020 with profit Finance 09:18
Azerbaijan to prepare draft fuel and energy balance for next 4 years Economy 09:18
Buy/sell operations at Iran Mercantile Exchange (Jan.2 through Jan. 7) Business 09:16
Azerbaijani Finance Ministry to take measures to apply law on state budget for 2021 Economy 09:16
Number of licenses issued for establishment of enterprises in Iran increases Business 09:14
Iranian specialized exhibition to be held in Afghanistan Business 09:13
Uzbek-Korean Uz-Kor Gas Chemical to buy devices for production tree via tender Tenders 09:07
Bitcoin hits one-week low as rising U.S. yields dent rally Finance 09:07
Turkmen Ministry of Finance and Economy opens tender for selection of suppliers Tenders 09:07
Chinese EV maker Nio may launch mass market vehicles under another marque Transport 08:43
Georgia considers Oxford-AstraZeneca, China-made COVID-19 vaccines Georgia 08:11
Daily COVID-19 case count at 746 in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan 08:10
Parliament ratifies gov't bill on Iran-Afghanistan railroads agreement Transport 08:07
Chinese phone maker Oppo starts hiring for Istanbul facility ICT 08:04
Magnitude 4.4 earthquake reported 372km away from Almaty Kyrgyzstan 07:56
New coronavirus strain first seen in Britain confirmed in Mexico Other News 07:38
Volume of cargo unloaded in Iran’s Imam Khomeini announced Transport 07:01
Brazil registers over 8.1 mln cases, 203,100 deaths Other News 06:45
5.7-magnitude quake hits central Indonesia Other News 05:59
Weekly review of events in Azerbaijani agricultural sector Business 05:01
Bahrain says it will open airspace to Qatar from Monday Transport 04:46
Heavy rainfall causes flooding in Albania Europe 04:08
Northern Ireland hospitals under pressure 'like never before' - health minister Europe 03:16
Saudi Crown Prince launches zero-carbon city in NEOM business zone Arab World 02:35
France detects COVID-19 variant first found in England Europe 01:47
Exports and imports via western ports of Iran's Hormozgan Province grow Business 00:52
Exit poll of Institute of Democracy suggests Nur Otan Party earns majority of votes in Kazakhstan parliamentary elections Kazakhstan 00:52
Cyprus enters three-week coronavirus lockdown Europe 00:45
UK records another 54,940 coronavirus cases, 563 deaths Europe 10 January 23:51
Turkmenistan prepares list of state property for privatization Business 10 January 23:06
Turkmen Sea and River Transportation opens tender for reconstruction of piers Tenders 10 January 23:05
Iran’s Bahar Azadi gold coin price continues to fall Business 10 January 23:04
Weekly review of main events of Azerbaijan’s transport sector Transport 10 January 23:04
Turkey registers 9 138 new COVID-19 cases Turkey 10 January 23:01
Georgia among best places for remote working in 2021 Georgia 10 January 22:31
Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister meets S Korean Dy FM Politics 10 January 22:09
Algerian President leaves for Germany for scheduled medical treatment for COVID-19 complications Other News 10 January 21:38
21 polling stations abroad complete work, voting is still going on in 27 - Kyrgyz MFA Kyrgyzstan 10 January 21:27
New coronavirus variant found in travellers from Brazil: Japan government Other News 10 January 20:57
Iran discloses number of restored mines Business 10 January 20:38
Spain paralysed by snowstorm, sends out vaccine, food convoys Europe 10 January 20:27
Voting at elections to Majilis and Maslikhats of Kazakhstan ends Kazakhstan 10 January 20:00
Belgium's COVID-19 death toll tops 20,000 Europe 10 January 19:48
Iranian Energy Exchange announces products to be on sale on January 11 Oil&Gas 10 January 19:19
Annual remittance inflows from Azerbaijan to Georgia up Finance 10 January 19:19
Weekly review of Azerbaijani precious metals market Finance 10 January 19:18
Preliminary results of Kyrgyzstan’s presidential elections. Candidate Zhaparov wins with almost 80% Kyrgyzstan 10 January 19:05
80.89% of voters vote for presidential form of government in referendum Kyrgyzstan 10 January 18:55
Kyrgyzstan’s referendum on form of government recognized valid Kyrgyzstan 10 January 18:49
Main events of Azerbaijani ICT sector for first week of 2021 ICT 10 January 18:37
Turnout in parliamentary elections in Kazakhstan by 20:00 was 63,1% (UPDATE) Kazakhstan 10 January 18:20
Putin holds government meeting on Nagorno-Karabakh settlement Russia 10 January 18:01
German parliament boosts security after U.S. Capitol riots Europe 10 January 17:29
Iran enlarges apple exports Business 10 January 16:58
Kazakhstan to announce preliminary results of election at press conference on Jan. 11 – Azerbaijani MP (PHOTO) Politics 10 January 16:54
UK has vaccinated around 2 million people, Health Secretary Hancock says Europe 10 January 16:46
Azerbaijan confirms 1,593 more COVID-19 recoveries Society 10 January 16:27
Georgia starting new stage of social assistance this year amid COVID-19 pandemic Business 10 January 16:03
Iran shares data on exports of steel Business 10 January 16:03
Kazakh national atomic company's subsidiary to buy welding equipment via tender Tenders 10 January 16:01
Kazakhstan, Japan trade turnover down amid COVID-19 restrictions Business 10 January 15:59
All news