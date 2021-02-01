Georgia resuming international flights

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.1

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Starting February 1 international flights are resuming in Georgia, Trend reports via Georgian media.

As reported, all airline companies that have already operated or plan to enter the country's aviation sector in the future are able to operate regular flights.

Georgian Economy Minister Natia Turnava said last week that the Georgian government is taking into account the fact that more and more people are being vaccinated in the world.

"Therefore, it is expected that in the near future, during the spring season, Georgia will be able to safely host a larger number of tourists, following all the safety rules", said Turnava.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home.

In July 2020, Georgia opened its borders to travelers from Germany, France, Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @Mila61979356