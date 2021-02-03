Airlines to be more active from February 15 in Georgia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

By Tamilla Mammadova – Trend:

Georgia has information that the airlines will be more active from February 15, said the Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development Natia Turnava, Trend reports via Georgian media.

Turnava made the statement after the meeting of the Interagency Coordinating Council.

"We have information that the airlines will be more active from February 15 and the number of international flights will increase to some extent but not critically. This is happening because we have adequate rules for bringing international visitors into the country," Turnava said.

According to her, Turkish citizens will be able to enter the country with the simplified rules relying on the negative answer of the PCR test.

Regular international flights resumed in Georgia since February 1.

On January 29, the Civil Aviation Agency of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia granted the airlines permission to operate in accordance with the submitted schedule.

Air traffic in Georgia was completely suspended in March 2020, after which only Georgian Airlines operated in the country for several months and carried out special flights in order to return Georgian citizens from foreign countries back home, as part of the anti-COVID measures.

