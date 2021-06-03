Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan consider priority projects in trade and logistics

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3

By Klavdiya Romakayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan considered promoting priority projects in the field of trade and logistics, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan.

On June 3, a telephone conversation took place between the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev and the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, during which the parties discussed topical issues of the bilateral agenda and regional cooperation.

It is noted that the heads of state highly appreciated the fruitful results of the meeting of the prime ministers of the two countries, held on June 2 in the city of Nur-Sultan.

Particular attention was paid to the further promotion of priority projects in the field of trade and logistics, industrial cooperation, the development of modern transport communications and tourism infrastructure.

Also, the presidents welcomed the expansion of the inter-parliamentary exchange and the holding of the first meeting of the joint commission at the level of the heads of the Senates in Tashkent.

