Stable operation of Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to increase in cargo transportation via TITR

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The stable and uninterrupted operation of the Aktau - Baku - Aktau feeder line contributes to an increase in cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Deputy Secretary-General of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" International Association Leila Batyrbekova said during the online event entitled "Possible impact of the Zangezur corridor on transport and communication lines in the region", Trend reports on July 2.

“Some 47 container trains have moved along the China-Azerbaijan / Georgia / Turkey route while four trains have moved along the Turkey-China route from early 2021 up till now,” Batyrbekova said.

"Stable and uninterrupted operation of the Aktau-Baku-Aktau feeder line contributes to an increase in cargo transportation along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route,” deputy secretary-general of the international association added. “Vessels belonging to the fleets of “Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping” Closed Joint-Stock Company and LLP “NMSC” Kazmortransflot“ operate on this line."

Batyrbekova stressed that the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" International Association is a platform for creating competitive tariffs based on the single window principle.

"The volume of container transportation during the first five months of this year along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route reached 9,674 TEU-containers, which is by 27 percent more compared to the same period of last year,” deputy secretary-general of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" the international association added. “Moreover, transit transportation from China to Turkey, Italy, the Central Asian countries and other countries through Kazakhstan."

“The "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route" International Association and members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route are working together to create a digital corridor,” Batyrbekova added.

"We held 11 meetings in this regard in 2020, cooperation was established among the IT departments of members of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Kazakhstan Railways (KTZ), Azerbaijan Railways (AZD), Aktau port, Baku International Sea Trade Port, Kuryk port and others),” deputy secretary-general of the "Trans-Caspian International Transport Route," the international association said.

“We plan to implement a pilot project on container transportation of ferroalloys, the operator of which will be the Turkish Railways, on the Poti-Karaganda section this year,” Batyrbekova said. “The work is also underway to digitize the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route within this pilot project."

