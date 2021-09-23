Russia to increase number of flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Sept. 23

By Fakhri Vakilov – Trend:

Russia will increase the number of flights to several cities of Uzbekistan from October 5, Trend reports citing operational headquarters of the Russian Federation to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection.

According to operational headquarters the decision was made taking into account the epidemiological situation in Uzbekistan.

From October 5, the number of flights on the Moscow - Tashkent route will increase up to four times a week.

Moreover, flights from Moscow will resume on the following routes: to Bukhara - 2 flights per week; to Urgench - 1 flight per week; to Samarkand - 2 flights per week; to Namangan - 1 flight per week; to Fergana - 1 flight per week; to Andijan - 1 flight per week; to Termez - 1 flight per week.

Before the pandemic, Uzbekistan Airways operated 87 flights a week from various regions of Uzbekistan to the Russia, and Russian airlines made 97 flights a week to various cities of Central Asian country. On average, over 40,000 passengers were transported by air per week.

