Kazakhstan's president emphasizes importance of resuming air traffic with India

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.12

Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized the importance of resuming air communication with India, which will give impetus to the further development of Kazakh-Indian relations, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the Kazakh presidential administration.

The issue was discussed during Tokayev's meeting with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, who arrived in Kazakhstan to participate in a meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers within the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia (CICA).

The meeting parties also discussed the prospects for the development of multifaceted Kazakh-Indian relations in the political, trade, economic and investment spheres.

Welcoming Jaishankar, the Kazakh president also pointed out the significance of India's participation in the ministerial meeting within the CICA, and expressed gratitude to the leadership of this country for supporting Kazakhstan's initiatives.