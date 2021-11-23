Iran, Georgia eye creating alternative land transport routes

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Elnur Baghishov – Trend:

It is important to improve the routes between Iran and Georgia to facilitate the movement of trucks and use the opportunities for appropriate cooperation, Director General of the Transit and International Affairs Department of Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) Javad Hedayati said, Trend reports citing Iranian Ministry of Roads and Urban Development.

He made the remark in the 10th meeting of the joint commission on road transport between Iran and Georgia in Tbilisi. The meeting was hosted by the Georgian Land Transport Agency and attended by representatives of transport companies of the both countries.

“Entry of vehicles of the two countries into each other's territory, removal of existing barriers at border checkpoints, acceleration of processes for preparation and signing of a memorandum of understanding on the Persian Gulf-Black Sea route, ways of joint use of ports of the two countries, reducing the time and cost of trucks passing through the two countries and other issues are in focus,” Hedayati said.

According to him, Iran supports the development of bilateral relations with Georgia in the field of cargo and passenger transportation, the restoration and development of regional transit, and support for membership in international transport conventions.

He noted that after the relevant meeting with the Azerbaijani side on road and transport in Baku, it was important to hold this meeting to develop plans. Given the importance of strengthening regional transit, the Iranian side considers multilateral transit opportunities important.

Hedayati also stressed that Iran considers it important to simplify the passage of trucks of the sides from each other's territory with less costs and time, to create an alternative to traditional routes.

Reportedly, it was decided to take immediate steps to solve the existing problems and simplify the passage of trucks.

Leading the delegation from Iran, Hedayati also got acquainted with the ports of Poti and Batumi, the Georgian-Turkish border crossing, the process of cargo transportation and transshipment.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@BaghishovElnur