AZAL talks about preliminary financial results for 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 23. One of the most critical financial results of 2022 is its completion with a net profit for the first time in the history of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) CJSC, following preliminary results based on international financial standards, First Vice-President of AZAL Samir Rzayev spoke on the effort aimed at the air carrier's financial recovery with AZERTAC, Trend reports.

According to him, AZAL's objective is to maintain and continue this trend.

"The 2022 was a successful year for AZAL in terms of financial results. During this year, the air carrier fulfilled many obligations to foreign and local creditors. Initial contributions and commissions for three Airbus A320neo aircraft purchased in 2022 were also paid from internal funds," Rzayev said.