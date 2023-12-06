Special opportunities from AZAL for passengers of Baku-Milan flight

Passengers travelling by Azerbaijan Airlines en route Baku-Milan can now enjoy the special opportunities in the famous Italian shopping centres The Mall Firenze and The Mall Sanremo.

The privileges became possible thanks to the new cooperation between AZAL and The Mall Luxury Outlets, an Italian company specializing in luxury shopping.

As part of this partnership, passengers can now enjoy priority access to renowned boutique like Gucci and Tax Free Lounge. Moreover, to enhance their shopping experience, passengers will also be treated to welcome drinks and can avail up to a 10% discount on their purchases at participating boutiques. Business class passengers will also have the privilege of accessing the V.I.P. Lounge by Poltrona Frau. It is important to note that passengers will need to present their boarding passes to avail these benefits.

These privileges are designed to make flights between Baku and Milan even more comfortable and enjoyable for passengers. AZAL is constantly expanding its services and meet the expectations of its customers, ensuring that journeys are truly unforgettable experience.