Turkmenistan unveils transport diplomacy agenda at Connecting Europe Days

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 5. Turkmenistan presented the key directions of its transport diplomacy at Connecting Europe Days 2024, Trend reports.

According to an official source, a consultation on the possibilities of transport links between Europe and Central Asia was held as part of the Connecting Europe Days 2024 expert political event on the development of the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T), which took place in Brussels, Belgium, on April 2–5. A representative from Turkmenistan attended.



Shatlyk Garabegov, Chief of the Foreign Economic Relations and Logistics Department of Turkmenistan's Maritime and River Transport Agency (Turkmendenizderyayollary), provided Turkmenistan's perspective on these conversations.



During the discussion, the participants examined the prospects for developing a sustainable transportation system in Central Asia, as well as their integration with the EU's TEN-T policy.

In this context, the conclusions published in June 2023 in the analytical study on the transport system of Central Asia conducted by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) were considered, and the directions and possibilities of the TEN-T approach that can be used in Central Asia were discussed.

The key areas of Turkmenistan's transport diplomacy were presented to the participants of the discussion, as well as major projects of regional importance currently being implemented related to the country's transport system.

Furthermore, the Turkmen side also announced its readiness to organize a meeting in Ashgabat city of representatives of European government agencies and companies within the framework of the next EU-Central Asia Ministerial Meeting in 2024.

Meanwhile, the policy of the EU, TEN-T, is aimed at strengthening the transport network between 27 European countries until 2050, and the development of transport links with other regions of the world is a priority within the framework of Europe's Global Gateway strategy.

