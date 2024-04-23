China Southern Airlines boosts flights between Ashgabat and Urumqi

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan, April 23. China Southern Airlines will introduce an additional weekly flight starting on May 18 this year between the Chinese Urumqi city and Turkmenistan's Ashgabat city, Trend reports.

According to the airline, the new flight will be operated on Saturdays in the direction of Urumqi - Ashgabat and on Sundays in the direction of Ashgabat - Urumqi.

Currently, flights between Urumqi and Ashgabat are operated once a week. Departure from Urumqi is carried out on Tuesdays, and the return flight from Ashgabat to Urumqi is carried out on Wednesdays.

Thus, additional scheduled flights will allow passengers from Turkmenistan to make shorter trips and return faster on airline flights back to Ashgabat city.

The cost of one-way air tickets in economy class for the Ashgabat - Urumqi flight starts at $381; a two-way ticket starts at $612.

Meanwhile, China Southern Airlines suspended flights to Turkmenistan in early 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

China Southern Airlines has resumed direct scheduled flights between Urumqi and Ashgabat as of March 28, 2023.