Wizz Air launches new Wizz Smart tariff

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 6. Hungarian budget airline Wizz Air has introduced a new Wizz Smart tariff and now offers passengers a range of four fares, Trend reports.

The most affordable fare on the airline's flights, including flights from Baku to Budapest, Rome, and Dubai, is the “Basic” fare, which includes only small hand luggage up to 40x30x20 cm and weighing up to 10 kg.

This is followed by the new “Wizz Smart” fare, which allows you to take on board a wheeled suitcase or other bag up to 55x40x23 cm and weighing up to 10 kg in addition to small hand baggage. It also includes priority boarding, free choice of standard seat, and the check-in option 30 days before departure.

There is also a “Wizz Go” fare; the passenger is entitled to small hand baggage, a choice of a standard seat, and a 20 kg baggage allowance.

The most luxurious fare, “Wizz Plus” includes large and small hand baggage, 32 kg of luggage, the choice of any seat at no extra charge, free check-in at the airport, no change of flight fee, and the possibility to return the ticket with a credit to the “Wizz Account”.

Meanwhile, Wizz Air is one of the largest low-cost airlines in Central and Eastern Europe.

To note, the company has been operating in Azerbaijan since 2013 and intends to increase the number of flights and destinations.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel