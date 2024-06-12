Middle Corridor offers more efficient passage between East and West - Caspian Policy Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 12. The Middle Corridor offers a more efficient passage between East and West, Caspian Policy Center (CPC) President Efgan Nifti said addressing the second Caspian Connectivity Conference in London, Trend reports via the CPC.

“The Caspian region is a hidden gem packed with potential, especially for international trade. This is where the Middle Corridor emerges as a game-changer. This network of routes redefines connectivity, offering a faster, more efficient passage between East and West,” he said.

Noting that Russian trade routes are hampered by sanctions while maritime trade is constricted by hostilities in the Middle East, Nifti pointed out that the need for diversification of trade routes is obvious.

“This has injected new momentum into the development of regional transport connectivity in Central Asia and the South Caucasus. Further support of projects such as the Middle Corridor not only will boost political and economic relations within the region, but also will support regional goals for connectivity, energy diversification, and long-term development,” he added.

The Middle Corridor is a transportation and trade route that connects Asia and Europe, passing through several countries in the region. It is an alternative route to the traditional Northern Corridor and Southern Corridor.

The route starts in China and crosses Central Asian countries such as Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Turkmenistan. It then passes through the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Türkiye before reaching Europe.

The Middle Corridor offers a land route that connects the eastern parts of Asia, including China, with Europe, bypassing the longer maritime routes.

