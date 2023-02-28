Kazakhstan's Astana hosts C5+1 ministerial meeting

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 28. Kazakhstan's Astana hosts a C5+1 ministerial meeting of the foreign ministers of the Central Asian countries, with the participation of US State Secretary Antony Blinken, Trend reports via Kazakh MFA.

The agenda includes issues of further development of regional cooperation and partnership between Central Asia and the US.

Secretary Blinken is on an official visit in Kazakshtan.

"He’ll then participate in a forum that we have invested quite heavily in, the C5+1, in the form of a ministerial to reaffirm our commitment to, again, the independence, the sovereignty, the territorial integrity of our Central Asian partners, as well as to collaborate on regional solutions to shared global challenges. This forum will focus on the economy, on energy, on environmental and security cooperation between the US, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. He’ll also have an opportunity to meet bilaterally with all the members of the C5 to discuss some of these very issues before traveling to Uzbekistan," Ned Price, State Department Spokesperson, said.

Meanwhile, C5+1 is a dialogue format created to address common issues of cooperation between the Central Asian states and the US.