Energy-rich Central Asia remains in priority for Siemens Energy (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 23. Central Asian region holds great importance for Siemens Energy in terms of energy cooperation, a source at Siemens Energy told Trend.

"Currently, Siemens is actively engaged in discussions with several partners in Central Asia to explore opportunities for leveraging our cutting-edge technology in the field of sustainable energy," the company representative noted.

The source stressed that the collaborations with local companies will facilitate the region's transition towards a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy landscape.

Earlier this month, the Ministry of Water Resources and Irrigation of Kazakhstan and the German Society for International Cooperation (GIZ) signed an agreement on the implementation of the regional program of Water resources management in Central Asia. The program, which involves Germany, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan, is part of the regional Green Central Asia climate and security initiative of the German Federal Government.

The goal of the program is to introduce integrated water resources management at the regional level, taking into account climate impacts.

Meanwhile, Siemens emphasized the development of the mutually beneficial development between Germany and Central Asia.

"A delegation of leaders from Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, met for the German-Central Asian cooperation summit in Berlin in September 2023, further reinforcing our cooperation," the source said.

Recently, the meetings held between the presidents of Central Asian countries and the Chancellor of Germany Olaf Scholz within the framework of the business summit in Berlin resulted in an expanded multifaceted project portfolio. During the meetings, special attention was paid to the expansion of business partnership, deepening cooperation in spheres of economy, investment, transport, energy etc.

As far as energy co-op goes, Siemens is mostly active in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. Projects implemented in Uzbekistan include a 72 million euros worth contract for the installation of four 54 MW energy-efficient gas turbines, as well as project for a combined cycle gas plant in Uzbekistan.

The company's project portfolio in Kazakhstan currently includes the localization of medium-voltage distribution devices for energy sector based on Siemens' technology and the construction of newly commissioned generating plants with a flexible generation mode for the construction of a combined cycle plant with a capacity of 1,000 MW in Kazakhstan's Turkestan region.