Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction

12 June 2018 19:02 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to apply Japanese technology in the construction of water pipes in the experimental order, Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek said during a government meeting, Kazakh media reported June 12.

“It is planned to install corrosion protection equipment using Japanese technology (Mitsui), which will prevent corrosion, extend the life of pipes to 40 years and improve the quality of water,” Kasymbek said.

He noted that after the completion of the experiment and in the case of confirmation of the announced results, expediency of further application of this technology will be determined.

The minister also reminded that in 2018, the strategic plan for Kazakhstan’s development until 2025 was adopted.

In accordance with this plan, it is necessary to provide the population of Kazakhstan until 2025 with centralized water supply in cities by 100 percent and in villages by 80 percent, he added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Azernews Newspaper
Related news
Kazakhstan eyes to export alfalfa hay to China
Kazakhstan 18:50
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to build universal transshipment terminal (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:58
Kazakhstan’s Kuryk port to become key facility for New Silk Road (Exclusive)
Economy news 17:44
Kazakhstan to facilitate farmers' access to agricultural loans
Kazakhstan 16:29
Japan to cooperate with US, South Korea, China, Russia to solve North Korean issue
Other News 16:21
Kazakhstan offers its experience in controlling costs to TANAP participants
Oil&Gas 15:29
Kazakh workshop producing pumps to supply products to Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 14:59
Currency trades at Kazakhstan Stock Exchange on June 12
Economy news 14:33
Kazakhstan, China eye to increase share of national currencies in bilateral trade
Economy news 12:59
Navoi FEZ expecting European investments in textile, processing of agricultural goods, basalt ore (Exclusive)
Commentary 12:55
Caspian countries to sign agreements in fields of transport and trade
Economy news 12:49
Volume of premiums in Kazakhstan’s tourism insurance sector decreases
Economy news 12:41
KazakhExport and VTB Bank jointly support Kazakh entrepreneurs
Economy news 12:31
AKFA company talks big market share, exports to Azerbaijan (Exclusive)
Economy news 12:10
Kazakhstan increases oil and gas condensate production
Oil&Gas 11:29
KazPrime indicator value for June 12
Economy news 10:17
Chinese Bank extends maturity period of loan for Kashagan
Kazakhstan 09:45
Trump, Abe agree to 'consult closely' after Singapore summit
US 08:35