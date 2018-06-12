Kazakhstan eyes to apply Japanese technology in water pipes construction

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 12

Trend:

Kazakhstan plans to apply Japanese technology in the construction of water pipes in the experimental order, Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Zhenis Kasymbek said during a government meeting, Kazakh media reported June 12.

“It is planned to install corrosion protection equipment using Japanese technology (Mitsui), which will prevent corrosion, extend the life of pipes to 40 years and improve the quality of water,” Kasymbek said.

He noted that after the completion of the experiment and in the case of confirmation of the announced results, expediency of further application of this technology will be determined.

The minister also reminded that in 2018, the strategic plan for Kazakhstan’s development until 2025 was adopted.

In accordance with this plan, it is necessary to provide the population of Kazakhstan until 2025 with centralized water supply in cities by 100 percent and in villages by 80 percent, he added.

