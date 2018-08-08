Kazakhstan expanding air communication with Thailand

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 8

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The aviation authorities of Kazakhstan and Thailand held bilateral talks on the air communication issues in Astana with the participation of the airlines of the two countries, namely, Air Astana, SCAT, Thai Airways, the Civil Aviation Committee of the Kazakh Ministry for Investments and Development said in a message.

The talks were held by Director General of the Thai Air Force Chula Sukmanop and Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee of Kazakhstan Talgat Lustayev.

During the meeting, the parties discussed destination points in the territories of both sides, flight safety and other issues.

Following the negotiations, Kazakhstan’s Air Astana was entitled to enter into codeshare agreements with third-country airlines. The new rights will provide Kazakhstan’s passengers with more opportunities and will contribute to the further development of the country's transit potential.

