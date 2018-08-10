ICAO approves plan to improve aviation security in Kazakhstan

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

Trend:

The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) has approved the action plan for improving aviation security, developed by the Civil Aviation Committee of the Ministry of Investments and Development of Kazakhstan, the Kazinform news agency reports.

"The Civil Aviation Committee (CAC) of the Ministry of Investments and Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan has developed and approved a plan of corrective measures, based on the ICAO aviation security audit held at the end of 2017. The plan was forwarded to the headquarters of ICAO (Montreal, Canada), where the plan was approved and recognized as positive by the Aviation Security and Facilitation Office of ICAO," the CAC official page on Facebook says.

"Kazakhstan passed the ICAO audit in 2017. The republic showed an 83 percent implementation of ICAO standards and recommended practices, according to the final assessment. This figure is 21 percent higher than the results of the previous ICAO audit," the CAC added.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news