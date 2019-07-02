Kazakhstan appoints representative on Caspian Sea issues

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Nargiz Sadikhova - Trend:

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev appointed new representative of Kazakhstan on the Caspian Sea issues, Trend reports with reference to presidential press service.

“Zulfiya Amanzholova Ambassador-at-large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan is appointed special representative of Kazakhstan on the Caspian Sea issues,” the statement said.

Currently, the issues related to the legal status and the demarcation of the Caspian Sea are still considered by the five littoral states.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @nargiz_sadikh

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news